DC Mayor Muriel Bowser restores mask mandates indoors – regardless of vaccination status

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday that mask mandates are once again in effect indoors in the nation’s capital for everyone over the age of 2 – regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The mandate will go into effect on July 31 at 5 a.m.

The mayor’s announcement comes in the wake of new Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding masks.

The District is currently ranked at "substantial" for its rate of transmission as the delta variant of the novel coronavirus spread across the country.

Cases are soaring nationwide with the arrival of the variant, primarily among the unvaccinated.