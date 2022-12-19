DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC

A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip.

The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.

Charging documents disclose that Parker spent $7,000 on a trip to New York which consisted of 4 roundtrip airline tickets from DCA to LGA; $4,000 on rooms and other expenses at a Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Times Square, and $370 on tickets to a Knicks game. Parker also spent $616 on tickets to see the play "Summer: The Donna Summer musical"

Similarly, on September 25, 2018, Parker is accused of using union funds for 4 concert tickets to a September 25, 2018 Diana Ross concert in North Bethesda.

The FBI arrested Parker Monday morning.

You can read the full charging documents below.