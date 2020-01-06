Daycare worker arrested after child scalded

article

A Long Island family's daycare provider is under arrest after a horrible incident.

Nassau County Police say that 19-year-old Yenci Elizabeth Lopez put a 2-year-old Hempstead child into a scalding hot bath for several minutes Sunday evening and left him unattended despite his screams.

Police say she then left the home without providing care for the injured boy, who suffered burns on approximately 20-percent of his body.

The boy was taken to a hospital burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns.

Police say Lopez had been a long-term daycare provider for the family. She was arrested without incident.

She faces assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges and was expected to be arraigned on Monday. It was unclear if she had a lawyer.