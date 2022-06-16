Long Island man gets prison for sexually abusing kids at wife's daycare

article

A judge has sentenced a Long Island man to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing eight children enrolled at his wife's unlicensed daycare center in Patchogue, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced.

Angel Tacuri, 53, who pleaded guilty in May, will also face two decades of supervision after he is released, the DA said.

"This defendant took the innocence of small children and traumatized them in the process to satisfy his depraved desires and that is something they will never have back," District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. "This extensive sentence guarantees the defendant will no longer be able to harm any more children and ensures he will be monitored for years after he is released from prison."

Tacuri, who was arrested and indicted a year ago, was initially charged with sexually abusing six children . But after his arrest, two more victims came forward, officials said.

Tacuri eventually admitted to sexually abusing eight children from 2010 to 2015, according to the DA's office. The children were between 3 and 10 years old. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.