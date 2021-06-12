‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals his struggles with sexuality

Former "American Idol" contestant David Archuleta revealed he’s trying to find his place on the LGBTQ+ spectrum amid his religious upbringing in an in-depth social media post on Saturday.

"I came out in 2014 as gay to my family," the singer and songwriter said in a lengthy post. "But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual."

The 30-year-old then said he’s possibly asexual after realizing he doesn’t have too many sexual desires and urges as he practices celibacy until marriage.

RELATED: Biden proclaims June as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month," expounding its creation and history

Archuleta said he doesn’t know what to make of his feelings and said he doesn’t have all of the answers. However, he urged his readers to be understanding and compassionate towards other people who feel the same way.

The singer said what complicates the matter is his commitment to his faith.

"I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith," he continued. "I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other."

"You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan," he added.

Archuleta said he tried to change himself but then realized God made him a certain way for a purpose.

"And instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality," he said.

Archuleta made his national debut during the seventh season of "American Idol" in 2008. He finished in second place, losing to David Cook. Since then, he has released his own albums including his latest one, "Therapy Sessions" in May 2020.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

Advertisement



