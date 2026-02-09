Expand / Collapse search

Dave & Buster's is hiding $15,000 engagements rings inside game for Valentine's Day

By Amanda Hurley
Published  February 9, 2026 1:22pm EST
Entertainment
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Dave & Buster's is giving couples the chance to win an engagement ring.
    • The $15,000, 3-carat diamond rings will be placed inside the chain's Human Crane game.
    • The experience will be available at select locations on Valentine's Day.

NEW YORK CITY - Ready to pop the question? You could win the bling with 20 bucks, and just a little luck!

What we know:

Dave & Buster's is hiding five $15,000, 3-carat diamond engagement rings inside its Human Crane game for Valentine's Day this year.

"A proposal experience unlike anything couples have seen before," the chain said in a press release.

On February 14, the engagement rings will be included in the Human Crane's prizes at select locations, giving couples the chance to win for just $20.

What is the Human Crane?

Dig deeper:

The Human Crane is Dave & Buster's "full-body arcade experience" that lowers gamers into a pit, where they can grab an oversized prize before being pulled back up. Rides for the game start at $20 per person.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Dave & Buster's.

EntertainmentNewsNews