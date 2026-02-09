Dave & Buster's is hiding $15,000 engagements rings inside game for Valentine's Day

article

The Brief Dave & Buster's is giving couples the chance to win an engagement ring. The $15,000, 3-carat diamond rings will be placed inside the chain's Human Crane game. The experience will be available at select locations on Valentine's Day.



Ready to pop the question? You could win the bling with 20 bucks, and just a little luck!

What we know:

Dave & Buster's is hiding five $15,000, 3-carat diamond engagement rings inside its Human Crane game for Valentine's Day this year.

"A proposal experience unlike anything couples have seen before," the chain said in a press release.

On February 14, the engagement rings will be included in the Human Crane's prizes at select locations, giving couples the chance to win for just $20.

What is the Human Crane?

Dig deeper:

The Human Crane is Dave & Buster's "full-body arcade experience" that lowers gamers into a pit, where they can grab an oversized prize before being pulled back up. Rides for the game start at $20 per person.