Daughter of fallen Pinellas County deputy to literally carry father’s legacy as she follows in his footsteps

Katherine Shoulta wiped tears from her eyes as members of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office handed her a special gift in honor of her graduation from the law enforcement academy.

She is following in her father’s footsteps by joining the agency. Her dad, Deputy Jason Shoulta, died in an off-duty accident in 2012.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office had Deputy Jason Shoulta’s original handcuffs inscribed with his payroll number and last name on one cuff and Katherine's name on the other. The cuffs were presented to her last week during an emotional ceremony.

In a PCSO Facebook post, the agency stated, "Thanks to some thoughtful members of her PCSO family, she will literally carry her father’s legacy with her for the entirety of her career."

