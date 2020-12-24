Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:40 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:46 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:36 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:10 AM EST until FRI 10:15 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:38 PM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:04 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:45 AM EST, Fairfield County, Suffolk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County

'Dangerously cold' blizzard conditions batter southwest Minnesota

By Holly Patrick-Storyful
Published 
Updated 11 hours ago
Minnesota
Storyful

Wind, snow creates whiteout in Minnesota

Tony Cooper via Storyful

MINNESOTA - Minnesotans were hit by blizzard conditions as temperatures dropped well below freezing on December 23.

A total of 8.7 inches of snow accumulated at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A video posted by Tony Cooper on Twitter shows strong winds and snow at Lake Shetek, Murray County.

The NWS urged people not to travel due to the risk of catching frostbite in ‘dangerously cold’ wind chills.