Leopard escapes at Dallas Zoo; park closed as police search for missing animal

Dallas police are helping to search for a missing leopard at the Dallas Zoo.

Zoo officials said the park will be closed Friday because of the "serious situation."

"We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," the Dallas Zoo said on Twitter.

Officers are helping the zoo’s staff search for the leopard.

FOX 4 viewer Kendall Jarman shared pictures of officers in tactical gear getting ready for their search. Jarman tried to visit the zoo Friday morning and was turned away before it opened.

The zoo said it believes the animal is hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds and has not escaped into the neighborhood.

"Our focus right now is on locating the animal," the zoo said.