Dalai Lama UBS Arena visit: What to know as LIRR adds more stops

The Long Island Rail Road is adding extra service this morning for those that plan to attend the Dalai Lama’s visit to UBS Arena on Long Island.

Dalai Lama New York

Multiple Huntington, Ronkonkoma and Hempstead morning trains along the main line will make additional stops at Elmont -UBS Arena and/or Woodside between 6:45 a.m. and 11: 45 a.m.

9 eastbound trains will add a stop at Elmont-UBS Arena.

5 westbound trains will add a stop at Elmont-UBS Arena.

1 eastbound train will add a stop at Woodside.

2 eastbound trains will add a stop at both Woodside and Elmont-UBS Arena.

4 westbound trains will add a stop at both Woodside and Elmont-UBS Arena.

Officials warn this could lead to up to 15-minute delays in both directions.

According to Ticketmaster, the Dalai Lama is scheduled to appear at UBS Arena at 9 a.m.



