DA: Narcotics traffickers were price gouging during pandemic

Authorities on Long Island say they have busted up a multimillion-dollar drug-trafficking ring, seizing weapons, cash, gold, Rolex watches, narcotics, and drug equipment and arresting 15 people. The district attorney and the police commissioner in Suffolk County said the operation, which was trafficking fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, had jacked up their prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The criminal element feels invisible right now, and because of that, they feel invincible, but we're here to let them know that they're dead wrong," District Attorney Timothy Sini said on Thursday. "We have not stopped aggressively investigating and prosecuting criminals, like the individuals involved in this drug trafficking operation."

The operation started back in August 2019. Law enforcement conducted wiretaps and physical surveillance on several suspects over the course of the months-long probe. Authorities said that the supply of certain drugs decreased during the coronavirus pandemic. So the drug ring hiked prices from about $36,000 for a kilo of coke to about $48,000 a kilo in recent weeks, officials said.

"We know that those who deal these deadly drugs do not care who they hurt; their goal is to increase demand by increasing the number of those who are addicted," Police Commissioner Hart said. "The fact that we are in the midst of a global pandemic did not deter these criminals; rather, they saw it as an opportunity to increase their bottom line."

Police carried out 16 search warrants on May 20 and seized "approximately four kilograms of fentanyl, two and one-half kilograms of cocaine, half a kilogram of crack cocaine, 10 pounds of marijuana, 11 loaded firearms, two assault weapons, one shotgun, three high capacity ammunition feeding devices, and more than $244,000 in cash," the DA's office said in a statement.

"Various drug paraphernalia was also seized, including a hydraulic kilogram press, packaging materials consistent with drug sales, scales, vacuum sealers, cutting agent, and money counting machines," officials said. "One of the firearms recovered was determined to have been stolen from a law enforcement officer in North Carolina."

All of the suspects face various felony charges. Authorities charged seven of the defendants with operating as a major trafficker, which is a class-A1 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison, the DA said.

