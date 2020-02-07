DA: Man fatally beat girlfriend over text from ex, recorded video of unresponsive victim

article

Authorities in Montgomery County have released more details about the death of a 23-year-old woman who they say was fatally beaten by her boyfriend.

Nicholas Forman, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Harooni, 23, of Gilbertsville.

Officers responded to Pottstown Hospital around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning regarding a female assault victim with life-threatening injuries.

Harooni had arrived at the hospital in an Uber along with Forman. Medical staff later determined that Harooni had already succumbed to her injuries when she arrived at the hospital.

Investigators headed to 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township where they say the assault took place. After further investigation, authorities determined that Forman and Harooni had been watching the Super Bowl at a restaurant in Oaks before taking an Uber back to his home.

During the ride, the two began arguing about a text from Harooni's ex-boyfriend, and the argument continued in the driveway of Forman's home.

Detectives later recovered a video that showed Harooni injured and unresponsive on Forman's phone. During the video, they say a male voice says "this is what cheating liars get."

Forman was arrested and arraigned Thursday. He was ordered to be held without bail.

