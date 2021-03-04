DA: Long Island doctor murdered patients by writing prescriptions

article

A grand jury has indicted a New York doctor on murder charges in connection with writing prescriptions for massive quantities of opioids that led to the deaths of five patients.

The indictment also charged George Blatti, 75, with endangering the lives of six other patients. Prosecutors said Blatti, who had no expertise in pain management, saw patients in a hotel parking lot, a Dunkin' Donuts store, and at an abandoned Radio Shack after he lost access to his office in Franklin Square.

On Thursday, Blatti pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment before Judge Fran Ricigliano in Nassau County Court. The judge ordered him held behind bars until his next court appearance on March 30.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Blatti showed "depraved indifference to human life" when he disregarded the law, his ethical obligations, and the "pleas of his patients and their family members."

"This doctor's prescription pad was as lethal as any murder weapon," Singas said in a statement. "In my nearly 30-year career as a prosecutor, I have never seen a case of such outrageous disregard for human life by a physician."

The five patients noted in Thursday's indictment died between 2016 and 2018.

Police previously arrested Blatti in 2019 on charges including criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance, forgery, and reckless endangerment. That case is being consolidated with the one filed Thursday.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with Blatti's lawyer.

"As we continue to battle the epidemic of opioid abuse that has ravaged our communities," Singas said, "this prosecution sends a strong message to any doctor seeking to profit from vulnerable patients' addiction: we will hold you accountable to the greatest extent the law allows."

With The Associated Press. This story will be updated.