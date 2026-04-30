D4vd case: Prosecutors outline alleged murder, cover-up

The Brief Prosecutors allege singer D4vd, 21, stabbed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez to death in April 2025 after she threatened to expose their relationship. Authorities say he dismembered her body with chain saws, kept it in his Tesla, and attempted to dispose of evidence in multiple locations. Burke has pleaded not guilty; a preliminary hearing is set for May 26 to determine if the case will go to trial.



New court filings are shedding light on the case against the Queens singer D4vd, who faces charges in the death of 14-year-old Celesete Rivas Herenandez.

What we know:

Prosecutors allege D4vd stabbed the teen to death and later dismembered her body with chain saws in his garage, according to a filing released Wednesday outlining their case.

The 21-year-old artist, whose legal name is David Burke, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

His attorneys maintain he is innocent.

What was D4vd charged with?

Burke was arrested April 16 and faces charges including first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and mutilation of a body.

He is eligible for the death penalty, though prosecutors have not said whether they will seek it.

Prosecutors detail alleged killing and motive

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: d4vd looks on as defense attorneys Blair Berk (L) and Marilyn Bednarski (R) speak during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 Expand

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in the filing that Burke met Rivas Hernandez when she was 11 and began sexually abusing her when she was 13, and he was 18.

Prosecutors allege he killed her after she threatened to reveal their relationship.

"Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," the filing said.

D4vd and Celeste alleged timeline

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - SEPTEMBER 25, 2025: Photographs, intimate notes, and flowers are among the items left at a memorial on Thursday for slain teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez who was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard on September Expand

Timeline:

According to prosecutors, Burke sent a rideshare to pick up Rivas Hernandez on April 23, 2025, from her hometown of Lake Elsinore, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) from Los Angeles.

The two exchanged messages until she arrived at his Hollywood Hills home. Her phone stopped responding after that, the filing said.

Prosecutors allege Burke later sent her a message asking where she was in an attempt to cover up the killing.

Allegations of dismemberment and disposal of evidence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: d4vd looks on as defense attorneys Blair Berk (L) and Marilyn Bednarski (R) speak during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 Expand

The filing says Burke bought two chain saws online and used them to dismember the girl’s body in an inflatable pool in his garage, where her DNA was later found.

"Defendant took horrifying measures to destroy and discard the victim’s body," prosecutors wrote.

Authorities allege he drove to Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles three times to dispose of evidence. Her passport was recovered there in January.

Prosecutors also allege Burke kept her body in his Tesla and lied to friends and business associates about the smell.

Her decomposing remains were found in the vehicle after it was towed from the Hollywood Hills in September 2025.

Text messages, child abuse

A portrait of the late Celeste Rivas Hernandez is shown during a press briefing by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman (out of frame) on the case against singer D4vd in Los Angeles, on April 20, 2026. Singer D4vd was charged April Expand

Prosecutors said they obtained text messages that they say show a sexual relationship between Burke and Rivas Hernandez, including child sexual abuse images found on his phone.

"The messages reveal the victim’s jealousy over defendant’s relationships with other women, as defendant led her to believe they had a future together," the filing said. "She became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life."

Celesete Missing person timeline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: d4vd performs onstage at Made on YouTube at Pier 57 on September 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Made on YouTube 2024)

Rivas Hernandez’s parents first reported her missing in February 2024, according to prosecutors. Detectives contacted Burke at the time, and he told them he had only met her once and did not know she was a minor.

After she returned home, her parents took away her phone. Prosecutors allege Burke later paid one of her friends $1,000 to provide her with another phone so they could continue communicating.

She was reported missing again in April 2024.

The filing says she spent significant time at Burke’s home and traveled with him to Las Vegas, London and Texas.

Public appearances after alleged killing

Prosecutors allege that on April 24, the day after her death, Burke gave a radio interview and hosted a record-release party for his debut album "Withered," which was released the following day.

Case heads toward preliminary hearing

What's next:

The filing outlines evidence prosecutors plan to present at a preliminary hearing scheduled to begin May 26, when a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Defense attorneys asked a judge Wednesday to seal the document, but the request was denied.

They declined to comment outside court.

Who is D4vd?

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: d4vd poses with 5 Gum during Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2025 on April 12, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope/Capitol)

David Anthony Burke, better known by his stage name D4vd, was born on March 28, 2005, in Queens, New York City, before his family later relocated to Houston, Texas.

Known for his moody, indie-inspired style that blends lo-fi, R&B, and alternative rock influences, D4vd quickly rose from posting gaming clips to becoming one of TikTok’s breakout musicians.

Now 20 years old, he began his creative career by making Fortnite gaming montages, which introduced him to the indie music scene.

Facing repeated copyright claims, he decided to start producing original music.

His breakthrough came on July 20, 2022, with the release of "Romantic Homicide" after snippets of the track went viral on TikTok.

The single became his first major hit, climbing to No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Alternative Songs chart and reaching No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He was on tour promoting his album when the body was discovered in September.

He was arrested seven months later.