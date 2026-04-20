The Brief TikTok singer D4vd, a New York native whose real name is David Burke, has been arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez and is being held without bail as the case heads to prosecutors. The teen’s body was discovered in September 2025 inside the trunk of an abandoned car in Los Angeles, weeks after she was reported missing, and investigators say she and Burke had previously been in a relationship. Burke’s attorney denies any involvement in her death, while the case has drawn widespread attention fueled by online speculation, viral theories, and renewed scrutiny of his music and past activity.



New York native D4vd has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Authorities say the teen’s dismembered, decomposed body was found in the entertainer’s Tesla in September 2025.

What we know:

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Burke, faces charges of first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and mutilation of a body, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the Associated Press reported.

In 2024, Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing by her family, when she was 13. Police said she was 14 when she died.

RELATED: TMZ investigates: Why singer D4vd was arrested for Celeste Rivas Hernandez's murder

According to the AP, the murder charges against Burke included special circumstances — lying in wait, committing crime for financial gain, and murdering the witness in an investigation — that could carry the death penalty. Prosecutors haven’t announced whether they will seek it.

What happened in the D4vd case?

The backstory:

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body was located inside a Tesla that was towed from the Hollywood Hills on Sept. 8, 2025.

Hernandez’s family reported her missing from her hometown of Lake Elsinore, California, roughly 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

RELATED: Why TikTok singer D4vd is being linked to 13-year-old girl’s murder: Explained

According to The Associated Press, police didn’t name David Burke as a suspect until he was arrested. In a statement from his attorneys obtained by the AP, Burke’s legal representation said they "will vigorously defend David’s innocence," which was the first time they weighed in publicly.

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Burke was under investigation by an LA County grand jury looking into the girl’s death. The investigation was officially secret, and was revealed in February 2025 when his mother, father and brother objected in a Texas court to subpoenas demanding they testify.

A 2023 Tesla Model Y was registered in the entertainer’s name at the Texas address of his subpoenaed relatives, the AP noted, referencing court filings from prosecutors in the case.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) d4vd attends the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Adidas Arena on March 09, 2025 in Paris, Fr Expand

The vehicle was towed from a Hollywood Hills neighborhood where it was sitting as though it was vacant. According to court documents, authorities searching the Tesla in a tow yard located a cadaver bag "covered with insects and a strong odor of decay." Police partially unzipped a bag and found a head and torso.

When Hernandez's body was found, D4vd continued his United States tour, but when reports of his alleged involvement circulated, the singer canceled the final two shows and a European tour that was scheduled to follow.

Who is D4vd?

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: d4vd poses with 5 Gum during Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2025 on April 12, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope/Capitol)

David Anthony Burke, better known by his stage name D4vd, was born on March 28, 2005, in Queens, New York City, before his family later relocated to Houston, Texas.

Known for his moody, indie-inspired style that blends lo-fi, R&B, and alternative rock influences, D4vd quickly rose from posting gaming clips to becoming one of TikTok’s breakout musicians.

Now 21 years old, he began his creative career by making Fortnite gaming montages, which introduced him to the indie music scene.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Facing repeated copyright claims, he decided to start producing original music.

His breakthrough came on July 20, 2022, with the release of "Romantic Homicide" after snippets of the track went viral on TikTok.

The single became his first major hit, climbing to No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Alternative Songs chart and reaching No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by The Associated Press, which cites court documents from the D4vd case. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



