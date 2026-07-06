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The Brief Cases of cyclosporiasis are increasing across the country, with cases reported in both New York and New Jersey. Officials are listing known fruits and veggies that have been linked to the parasite in previous outbreaks. You can reduce your risk by cooking produce when you can, and washing all fresh produce under clean running water, even if you plan to peel it.



Officials are releasing more information about the types of foods that have been specifically linked to previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks to help prevent further illnesses as cases continue to rise.

By the numbers:

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has received reports of 145 cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States for people who became sick from May 1 through June 16.

Cases have been reported in 17 states. In New York, the number of cases has risen to 31–80, while New Jersey is currently 1-10, according to the CDC.

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List of fruits and vegetables

What we know:

There is currently no evidence of a single, multistate outbreak linking all the cases, and no specific produce grower or supplier, or specific produce type has been identified as the source of the outbreak.

However, officials are detailing foods that have been previously linked to the illness:

Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

Containers of raspberries are for sale at the Farmers' Market in Brampton, Ontario, on June 21, 2025. (Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What you can do:

If you are preparing or eating any of the previously linked raw foods, take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure:

Lettuce/leafy greens: Buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.

Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.

Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).

Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.

Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Dig deeper:

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather. It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department. Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.