Cyclosporiasis in NY and NJ: List of foods linked to some outbreaks
NEW YORK - Officials are releasing more information about the types of foods that have been specifically linked to previous cyclosporiasis outbreaks to help prevent further illnesses as cases continue to rise.
By the numbers:
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has received reports of 145 cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States for people who became sick from May 1 through June 16.
Cases have been reported in 17 states. In New York, the number of cases has risen to 31–80, while New Jersey is currently 1-10, according to the CDC.
List of fruits and vegetables
What we know:
There is currently no evidence of a single, multistate outbreak linking all the cases, and no specific produce grower or supplier, or specific produce type has been identified as the source of the outbreak.
However, officials are detailing foods that have been previously linked to the illness:
- Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)
- Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)
- Fresh basil
- Raspberries
- Snow peas
- Green onions (scallions)
Containers of raspberries are for sale at the Farmers' Market in Brampton, Ontario, on June 21, 2025. (Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
What you can do:
If you are preparing or eating any of the previously linked raw foods, take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure:
- Lettuce/leafy greens: Buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.
- Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.
- Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).
- Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.
- Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.
What is cyclosporiasis?
Dig deeper:
Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.
Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather. It is not known to spread from person-to-person.
Cyclosporiasis symptoms
Timeline:
Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:
- Frequent watery diarrhea
- Loss of appetite and weight
- Abdominal cramps and bloating
- Nausea (vomiting is less common)
- Low-grade fever
Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.
If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department. Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.