Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car fleeing traffic stop: NYPD

A cyclist is hospitalized after being struck by a car that was fleeing a traffic stop in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

The incident happened at 31st Avenue and Crescent Street in Astoria.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

A person of interest is in custody, and the incident is still under investigation.

