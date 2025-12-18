Curt Menefee's curated holiday gift guide for every personality

The Brief It’s the final countdown to Christmas, but there’s still time to grab a standout gift. This curated collection from Good Day's Curt Menefee offers something impressive for every personality on your list.



It’s the final countdown to Christmas, but there’s still time to grab a standout gift.

Whether you’re shopping for someone impossible to read or simply need a spark of inspiration, this curated collection from Good Day's Curt Menefee offers something impressive for every personality on your list.

RELATED: Rosanna Scotto's Gift Guide

Anthology Books from Genesis Publications

Since 1974, Genesis Publications has produced signed, limited-edition anthologies featuring legendary artists and historical icons. These collector-quality books showcase archival notes, letters, unpublished interviews and rare images — true treasures for music and culture lovers.

Featured Titles:

Bon Jovi: Forever (first official anthology, narrated by Jon Bon Jovi; hundreds of photos and memorabilia; $665)

Bon Jovi Collector Edition bookstore version ($80)

The Doors: Night Divides the Day ($75)

Buddy Holly: Words of Love ($75)

Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years ($375)

Livin’ Loud: ARTiation by Chuck D ($45)

Barsys Smart Cocktail Mixer

Price: $279.99

For the at-home bartender, the Barsys Smart Cocktail Maker delivers flawless pours and perfectly mixed cocktails in about 12 seconds. It connects to a smart device, offers thousands of drink options and features six chambers for ingredients. Cleanup is simplified by flushing the lines with soapy water. Available on Amazon for fast holiday delivery.

Variety Coffee Roasters

With locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn and a strong online presence, Variety Coffee offers rotating seasonal blends and fresh menu updates throughout the year.

On the table:

Wonderland! ($23)

Perla de Inza, organic ($17.50)

Ojo de Agua ($23)

Cassette Mugs by MtervoDesign

Price: $27.48

These mugs revive the vintage cassette aesthetic, celebrating the nostalgic era of mixtapes. Designs feature iconic artists such as Prince, Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac, Fiona Apple, Depeche Mode and Erasure.

PeachyMink Luxury Robe by PeachSkinSheets

Price: $150 for a limited time

Founded in Georgia by Karen Levine, a then–single Latina mom who built the brand from her kitchen table, PeachSkinSheets offers a luxe robe made from soft, high-quality fabric. Practical, beautiful and gift-ready. The company also sells highly rated sheet sets.

MoMA Design Store Picks

The MoMA Design Store curates modern, art-forward gifts for all ages.

Kit-Cat Clock ($60)

Mondri Vase ($125)

Penguin Bowling Pins ($58)

Bodum Coffee Maker ($89)

Charities to Support This Season