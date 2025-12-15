Rosanna Scotto’s holiday gift guide 2025: Picks for last-minute shoppers

The Brief With ten days left until Christmas, Rosanna Scotto is stepping in with a curated list of gifts that are easy to grab, thoughtful and uniquely New York. From luxury candles and personalized totes to film-lover perks and cutting-edge beauty tech, her holiday picks cover everyone on your list. Instagram favorite "Watch King" Moïsha is launching a new membership program that gives shoppers access to custom jewelry at the brand’s direct cost.



Nest New York Holiday Candle & Diffuser Set

Nothing sets the mood like Nest New York's signature holiday fragrance. The brand’s candles and diffusers are known for filling a room with that classic New York holiday aroma. This year’s candle-and-diffuser duo retails for $105 and is available at NestNewYork.com.

"Try not to keep it for yourself," Scotto joked.

Tribeca Insider Membership

For the movie buff, Tribeca is offering a $100 annual membership that provides access to curated screenings and talks. Past events have included appearances by Robert De Niro, Barry Levinson, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The program is currently 25% off through Dec. 31 at TribecaFilm.com.

Lands’ End Personalized Totes

As Scotto puts it, she’s a self-proclaimed "bag lady"—and these customizable totes are a staple. Available in sizes ranging from small to extra-large, the bags retail from $29.95 to $59.95. Names, initials and festive designs can be added with quick turnaround for holiday delivery.

Ryder Shops Brooklyn: NYC-Centric Gifts

Ryder Shops in Brooklyn highlights local artists and New York nostalgia. This year’s picks include a Manhattan coaster set ($60) and a Brooklyn-themed stamp kit perfect for kids or creatives. The brand also offers a pizza-dough kit—complete with water, flour and instructions—designed as a playful nod to classic New York slices.

Beauty Effect Skincare Tech

Beauty Effect, a London-based brand sold at Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Macy’s, introduces some of the season’s buzziest beauty tools.

A high-tech LED mask ($469) designed to boost collagen and brighten the skin.

A heated cleansing device ($159) that removes makeup and exfoliates.

Gua sha stones, bamboo cloths and skincare accessories available at BeautyEffect.com.

The Watch King Membership: Fine Jewelry at Cost

Instagram favorite "Watch King" Moïsha is launching a new membership program that gives shoppers access to custom jewelry at the brand’s direct cost.

For $100 a year, members can create personalized pieces without retail markup. "Whatever it costs us goes straight to you," he said.