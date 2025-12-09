Curt Menefee saying goodbye to Good Day New York

The Brief Curt Menefee is saying goodbye to his role at Good Day New York, where he's co-hosted alongside Rosanna Scotto for nearly two years. Menefee made the announcement Tuesday morning on GDNY. Menefee will continue hosting Fox NFL Sunday. His last day at the GDNY anchor desk is Friday, Dec. 19.



Menefee made the announcement Tuesday morning on GDNY.

"January will be two years since I've been doing Good Day New York, but I'm not coming back in 2026," Curt said.

After announcing he will leave Good Day New York at the end of the year, Menefee explained the decision in a candid moment on air, saying, "It's one of those things that has been a great time — you have been welcoming, the staff has been wonderful — but the back and forth has been a lot. My wife is there full time, and we see each other 20 hours a week.

What's next:

Menefee will continue hosting Fox NFL Sunday. His last day at the GDNY anchor desk is Friday, Dec. 19.