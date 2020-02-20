Cursing dog collar will let you know what your pup is really thinking when it barks

Your dog will now be able to give you a piece of its mind thanks to a new collar that “translates” barks into swear words.

The Cuss Collar, which features a tiny speaker attached to a padded patent leather strap, spits out an expletive every time your furry friend barks.

A dog is pictured wearing the Cuss Collar. (Gabe Whaley, Founder // MSCHF)

The potty-mouthed collar retails for $60 and is currently sold out online. But dog owners who are interested in making their pooches curse like sailors can sign up for updates to find out when the next shipment will restock.

MSCHF, the company behind the Cuss Collar, said the product is not intended to be used as an anti-bark training collar and will not send out a shock or vibration to your pet when it barks.

In recent months, MSCHF has taken the internet by storm, selling out of outrageous gag gifts like Nike sneakers filled with Holy Water and toaster shaped bath bombs in minutes.

The unorthodox business model of MSCHF is reportedly centered around poking fun at internet culture and pushing boundaries.

"Our perspective is everything is funny in a nihilistic sort of way," MSCHF CEO Gabriel Whaley told Business Insider. "We're not here to make the world a better place. We're making light of how much everything sucks."



