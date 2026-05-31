Curfew enacted near Delaney Hall after violent clashes erupt during anti-ICE protests

The Brief Following violent clashes, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka implemented an immediate, nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. covering a half-mile radius around Delaney Hall. The restriction includes a total pedestrian ban on Doremus Avenue starting at midnight and strictly limits vehicle access to official business. Officials say a group of masked individuals breached barriers, threw projectiles, set fires, and attacked law enforcement.



A strict and immediate curfew is being implemented in the area surrounding Delaney Hall after a demonstration escalated into violence Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officials say officers from the Newark Police Department and the New Jersey State Police were forced to disperse crowds following "aggressive actions" by a group of protestors.

According to statements from Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a group of masked individuals breached designated protest zones, attacking police barricades and endangering both law enforcement and peaceful demonstrators.

‘Dangerous actions’

What they're saying:

Officials report that the agitators charged at law enforcement, threw projectiles, utilized barriers as weapons and set tires on fire in the street. The violent turn reportedly required immediate action from police.

Mayor Baraka confirmed that multiple individuals have been arrested and found in possession of weapons during the protests.

"I do not know why these individuals attacked or what they wanted to accomplish, but I refuse to let these dangerous actions detract from New Jersey’s dedication to ensuring public safety, keeping people safe from ICE, and that the people detained inside Delaney Hall are treated with dignity," Gov. Sherrill stated.

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Curfew restrictions

Local perspective:

On Sunday, Mayor Baraka announced a mandatory curfew for the immediate vicinity of Delaney Hall to "protect public safety."

Time: Nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

Zone: A half-mile radius surrounding Delaney Hall.

Road closures: Beginning at midnight, Doremus Avenue is closed to all pedestrian traffic.

Vehicle Access: Strictly limited to vehicles with verified official business in the area.

Violators will initially be warned to leave the area, but continued non-compliance will result in removal, summonses, and potential further legal action.

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Delaney Hall protests

The backstory:

Delaney Hall, an immigration detention center in Newark, has been the site of days of protests over the reported treatment of detainees and the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the community.

Despite the violence, officials praised the protesters who demonstrated peacefully to "shine a light on the troubling conditions" at the facility. Attorney General Davenport emphasized the state's commitment to working with the administration to ensure detainees are treated with humanity and decency.

Gov. Sherrill emphasized the administration's broader goals, stating, "We must focus on advocating for better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall, as well as to protect the many peaceful protestors who continue to make this their mission. We simply cannot let ICE surge into our community."

What's next:

Law enforcement will continue to secure the perimeter of Delaney Hall as officials urge the public to de-escalate tensions and return to peaceful protests.