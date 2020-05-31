Expand / Collapse search

Cuomo: Virus deaths in NY approaching very low level

Published 
New York
Associated Press

Cuomo gives coronavirus update for May 31, addresses George Floyd protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives an update on the coronavirus in New York and also discussed the ongoing protests against police brutality.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — With coronavirus deaths continuing to decline in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed hope Sunday that the state is approaching a level where fatalities are perhaps not eliminated but are very few.

There were 56 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Saturday, “which in this absurd reality we live in is very, very good news,” Cuomo said. While noting a slight uptick in the three-day average of new coronavirus hospital admissions, Cuomo said the number is declining overall.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Cuomo devoted most of his daily coronavirus briefing Sunday to discussing the ongoing protests against police brutality which, while mostly peaceful, have spurred violent outbursts that left police cars burned, businesses vandalized and hundreds of people arrested from New York City to Buffalo.

He speculated that the unrest might have been enhanced, in part, by pent-up frustration and agitation over coronavirus lockdowns.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------