Cuomo: Virus deaths drop below 400 for first time this month

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s daily coronavirus death toll dropped to below 400, less than half of the deaths recorded at the height of the coronavirus crisis in the state's hospitals.

Details on developments in the coronavirus outbreak in New York:

THE NUMBERS

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 367 deaths from the coronavirus that he reported Sunday were “horrific," but the number was less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic's peak in New York.

It is the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400.

He also reported that the number of hospitalizations, which still topped 1,000, and the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.

The deaths recorded Saturday and reported Sunday included 349 patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes, the Democratic governor said.

On Saturday, Cuomo said there were 437 deaths on Friday.

NYC'S ROADMAP

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he hopes to have a roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild the city after the coronavirus threat subsides.

The mayor, a Democrat, said at a news conference that city leaders he’s invited to help plan the city's recovery should give him the roadmap by then. He said a full rebuild will take about 20 months.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

- Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live,” where he tried to recast false assurances and misstatements pitched by President Donald Trump during the pandemic, for instance when Trump said there’d be a COVID-19 vaccine “relatively soon.”

- Home care nurses, aides and attendants — who normally help an estimated 12 million Americans with everything from bathing to IV medications — are now taking on the difficult and potentially dangerous task of caring for coronavirus patients.

- A few states may have found a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes by converting some of them into “recovery centers” set aside mostly for residents who have left the hospital but still might be contagious or lack immunity.