Cuomo: 'The vaccine works, but it only works if we take it'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated his commitment to making sure the COVID vaccine is distributed fairly and equitably on Sunday, vowing not to take the vaccine until it was available for black, Hispanic, and poor communities.

Cuomo made the promise during remarks to Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on Sunday.

"I am committed to social and racial justice in the distribution of this vaccine," Cuomo said. "Race or income will not determine who lives and who dies. And I mean it. And that's why I say to you today that I want to take the vaccine. I move around a lot and come into contact with many people and I would feel much safer if I took the vaccine, but I will not take the vaccine until the vaccine is available for my group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state."

Cuomo also implored New Yorkers not to give in to "COVID fatigue," and to continue taking the necessary steps and precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are told that we need to vaccinate 70-90% of New Yorkers for it to be effective.... this is not only an individual responsibility, it is a community obligation. There is a simplicity to the virus, no-one is safe unless everyone is safe," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also announced Sunday that an additional 11,368 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, with another 138 people joining the state's death toll from the pandemic.