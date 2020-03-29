Cuomo: New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths

New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000.

The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

The number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped Sunday to 965 from 728 the day before, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The vast majority have been in New York City. Figures released Sunday morning showed 678 coronavirus deaths in the city, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

Meanwhile, new data is showing which parts of the city are being hit the hardest by disease and that nearly a quarter of the people who’ve died of coronavirus in the state were nursing home residents.

In total, Cuomo said that 172,360 people in New York have been tested for coronavirus, with 59,513 testing positive. So far, 8,503 people have been hospitalized, 2,037 are in intensive care, but 3,572 people have been discharged.

While the number of people discharged from the hospital has been increasing day by day, Cuomo and health officials said that they believe the total number of coronavirus deaths in New York will likely be in the thousands.

Cuomo lauded first responders and health care workers for their work during the outbreak, saying that 76,019 healthcare workers have volunteered to assist with the fight against coronavirus.

"That makes them, in my book, just truly amazing, outstanding human beings," Cuomo said.

The state is also extending Cuomo's directive for all non-essential workers to work from home for an additional two weeks, until April 15.

Cuomo also said that the NY/NJ/CT travel advisory is not a lockdown, and reminded non-essential workers to stay at home.

Finally, due to the financial effects of fighting the pandemic, Cuomo said that the state is expecting to have to make extreme cuts to the budget in the future.