Cuomo gives OK for pools across NY to reopen

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that public pools and playgrounds across New York can reopen in the coming weeks, however he is also giving local governments the power to make those decisions.

“As we’re entering the summer, public pools and playgrounds we’re going to leave open or keep closed at the discretion of local governments,” Cuomo said.

Beyond asking officials to keep a close eye on infection data, Cuomo did not give local governments much guidance for how to open or close pools, but experts say that pools in low-risk coronavirus areas should be completely safe as long as New Yorkers continue to practice safety measures.

“Chlorine in pools is a very effective germicide, that isn’t the concern,” said Dr. Jennifer Lighter, a epidemiologist at NYU Langone. “The opportunities for transmission would be surfaces that may not be frequently cleaned that are often touched by many individuals or just the crowding.”

Pools throughout Westchester County will open in the coming weeks while on Long Island, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino says that he’s ready to open all five of the public pools in his township on or before July 3, but at half capacity.

“We put together an executive team, we brought in healthcare specialists, public safety, everyone we needed to consult with,” Saladino said. “Our bathrooms are being cleaned at very regular intervals, we are making sure that there is plenty of hand sanitizer, our employees are safe with their face coverings, we’ve been doing so much to provide for our residents to have a safe but fun summer.”

In New York city, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city isn’t ready to reopen its pools yet, but possibly will be this summer. When pools eventually do open, expect to see a limit on the number of visitors, along with other restrictions.