Cuomo: Coronavirus infection rate in NY under 1 percent for 30 straight days

article

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the state’s COVID-19 infection rate has stayed below 1 percent for 30 days in a row.

Just 0.85 percent of COVID-19 tests in New York on Saturday came back positive, while the number of hospitalizations has dropped to 410, a new low since March 16.

"We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Governor Cuomo said. "Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."

Officials have confirmed an additional 729 coronavirus cases in New York on Saturday, along with nine deaths.