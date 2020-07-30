Cuomo: Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY hit new low

article

Hospitalizations in New York due to COVID-19 have dropped below 600 for the first time since March 17, according to a statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Just 586 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus statewide. Another 13 people died of the virus, bringing New York’s total to 25,145.

"New York State continues to closely monitor the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, and as that situation worsens, we're taking every action we can here at home to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Cuomo said. "While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent. With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York Tough. We will get through this, together."

The news comes as New Jersey is seeing a recent slight increase in new COVID cases after several incidents of people gathering for parties and celebrations that spread the virus. More than two dozen lifeguards on Long Beach Island tested positive for the virus after a party, while a party in Middletown Township saw dozens of teens test positive for the virus as well.

Advertisement