Cuomo: Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY drop below 800, lowest since March

article

Just 799 people in New York have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the lowest number of hospitalizations in the state since March 18.

Testing found 730 new coronavirus cases in the state, while only six people died due to the virus, giving New York it’s lowest three-day average death toll since March 16.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own—the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Cuomo said. "As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news—that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16—I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we've worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home."

A prayer service was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died from the coronavirus. Their remains will be taken to Mexico for burial.

Advertisement

Deaths in several other states were rising, meanwhile, including Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The virus has killed more than 130,000 people in the U.S. and more than a half-million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, though the true numbers are believed to be higher.

New York state has recorded nearly 25,000 deaths, according to an official state tally that doesn’t include people who likely died of the disease.

With the Associated Press.