Cuomo calls going to gyms a 'dangerous activity' as group pushes for re-opening

The New York Fitness Coalition presented a revised plan this week in accordance with CDC regulations to re-open fitness centers and gyms across the state.



“We’re looking to take the bull by the horns and really take a leadership role in terms of opening the fitness facilities across the state of New York,” says Tracy Tellian, an owner and fitness professional in Westchester County who is also a member of the coalition. “And not only opening now safely, but maintaining the facility. So this way we can remain open and be deemed essential.”



The coalition is comprised of over 5,000 industry members and represents over 700 gyms. Back in late June, the group sued the state in an effort to open the gyms which remain closed indefinitely after they were slated to open in Phase 4.



Coincidently, in a conference call later on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that gyms must remain shuttered, because going to the gym is a “dangerous activity.”



"We know gyms are highly problematic,” said Gov. Cuomo. “We know from the other states, they opened them and they had to close them.”



Just across the border in Connecticut gyms have been allowed to re-open with limited capacity, while yoga and Pilates studios were allowed to re-open in New Jersey at 25% capacity.



Information in the New York Fitness Coalition’s case against the state will be presented before a Judge on August 20th.