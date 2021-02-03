Cuomo: 35 new pop-up COVID vaccination sites coming to NY this week

article

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that 35 new community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be coming online this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes, and cultural centers.

The sites are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.

"COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."

Since January 15, the deployment of the kits has enabled nearly 9,000 New Yorkers to get their first COVID-19 vaccine doses at the community-based pop-up sites.

Following this week's deployments and as the federal vaccine supply increases, officials say that New York will continue to deploy the kits until pop-up sites have been established at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing developments, which house over 7,600 seniors.

Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers, which have volunteered to house the sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.

The sites being established this week are located at the addresses listed below:

Brooklyn

Christian Cultural Center

12020 Flatlands Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-9PM

Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

United Revival Mennonite Church

390 Melrose Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8 - 9AM-9PM

Provider partnership with Northwell Health

Howard Houses, Senior Adult Center

1797 Pitkin Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: Doral Health

Bronx

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

1376 Prospect Avenue

Bronx, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Monday, February 8 - 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Greater Eternal Baptist Church

736 Elton Avenue

Bronx, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8- 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Bronxworks

1130 Grand Concourse

Bronx, NY

Open Saturday February 6 - Wednesday, February 10 - 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Boston Road Houses, R.A.I.N Boston Road Senior Center

2424 Boston Road

Bronx, NY

Open Saturday, February 6 - 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

NYCHA Castle Hill Senior Center

625 Castle Hill Avenue

Bronx, NY

Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Marble Hill Community Center

5365 Broadway

Bronx, NY

Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Long Island

Islamic Center of Long Island

835 Brush Hollow Road

Westbury, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM

Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

St. Rosalie's Hampton Bays

31 E. Montauk Highway

Hampton Bays, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM

Provider Partnership: Stony Brook South Hampton Hospital

Central New York

Syracuse Northeast Community Center/Dr. Weeks Elementary School

716 Hawley Avenue

Syracuse, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3

Provider Partnership: Onondaga County

Southern Tier

St. Mary's of the Assumption Recreation Center

144 Hawley Street

Binghamton, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3

Provider Partnership: Broome County

St. Ambrose School

202 Garfield Avenue

Endicott, NY

Open Friday, February 5

Provider Partnership: Broome County

Faith Temple Community Church

765 Harper Street

Elmira, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3

Provider Partnership: Chemung County

Libertad Elmira

624 Baldwin Street

Elmira, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3

Provider Partnership: Chemung County

Mohawk Valley

Utica Recreation Center

220 Memorial Parkway

Utica, NY

Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7

Provider Partnership: Oneida County

Mohawk Valley Community College Rome

1101 Floyd Avenue

Rome, NY

Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7

Provider Partnership: Oneida County

Hudson Valley

Grace Baptist Church

52 S. 6th Avenue

Mt. Vernon, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only

Provider Partnership: Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center

Nodine Hill Community Center

140 Fillmore Street

Yonkers, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only

Provider Partnership: Sun River Health

Beulah Baptist Church

92 Catharine Street

Poughkeepsie, NY

Open Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only

Provider Partnership: WMCHealth Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital

MLK Center

110 Bethune Boulevard

Spring Valley, NY

Open Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only

Provider Partnership: Sun River Health

Newburgh Armory Unity Center

321 S. William Street

Newburgh, NY

Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only

Provider Partnership: Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital

Kiley Youth Center

709 Main Street

Peekskill, NY

Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only

Provider Partnership: New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Capital Region

Kennedy Towers

2100 6th Avenue, #1

Troy, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4

Provider Partnership: St. Peters

South Mall Towers

101 S. Pearl Street

Albany, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6

Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Townsend Park Homes

45 Central Avenue

Albany, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6

Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Westview Homes

680 Central Avenue

Albany, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6

Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Western New York

The Belle Center

104 Maryland Street

Buffalo, NY

Open Thursday, February 4

Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice

Mt. Olive Baptist Church

701 E. Delavan Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Open Thursday, February 4

Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo

Second Baptist Church

18 Church Street

Lackawanna, NY

Open Friday, February 5

Provider Partnership: Catholic Health

Wrobel Towers

800 Niagara Avenue

Niagara Falls, NY

Open Thursday, February 4

Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Doris Jones Family Resource Building

3001 9th Street

Niagara Falls, NY

Open Friday, February 5

Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Finger Lakes

Rochester Convention Center

123 Main Street

Rochester, NY

Open Saturday, February 6

Provider Partnership: Monroe County

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

70 Clark Street

Geneva, NY

Open Saturday, February 6

Provider Partnership: Ontario and Seneca Counties