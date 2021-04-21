Cuomo: 16 sites will allow NYers over 60 to get walk-in vaccinations

article

During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning Friday, walk-in COVID-19 vaccines will be available to anyone over the age of 60 at mass vaccination sites run by the state.

"You can just walk in to any of the mass vaccinations sites across the state, and walk in, and they will give you the vaccine," Cuomo said during a virtual briefing in Yonkers. "You don’t have to go onto the internet, you don’t have to make a phone call, you don’t have to do anything. Just show up at the vaccination site if you’re 60-plus, and they will give you vaccine."

The new policy is a change from previous appointment-only rules for everyone that often involved hours scouring different websites for available slots.

The sites are:

CAPITAL REGION

Washington Avenue Armory - Albany

Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level, Albany

CENTRAL NEW YORK

New York State Fair Site, Syracuse

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena, Henrietta

Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot, Rochester

HUDSON VALLEY

New York National Guard Amory, Yonkers

LONG ISLAND

SUNY Old Westbury, Old Westbury

Suffolk CCC - Brentwood, Brentwood

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica

NEW YORK CITY

Javits Center, Manhattan

Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

York College, Jamaica

Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building, Brooklyn

Aqueduct Race Track - Racing Hall, South Ozone Park

SOUTHERN TIER

SUNY Binghamton, Johnson City

WESTERN NEW YORK

Delavan Grider Community Center, Buffalo

People over 50 have been eligible for walk-in vaccinations at dozens of New York City-run sites since last Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that walk-in vaccine availability would be expanded in the coming days.

"What could be easier than just walking in and getting the shot?" de Blasio asked.

About 44% of New York state residents have received as least one vaccine dose since the immunization effort began.

With the Associated Press.