Cuomo: 16 sites will allow NYers over 60 to get walk-in vaccinations
NEW YORK - During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning Friday, walk-in COVID-19 vaccines will be available to anyone over the age of 60 at mass vaccination sites run by the state.
"You can just walk in to any of the mass vaccinations sites across the state, and walk in, and they will give you the vaccine," Cuomo said during a virtual briefing in Yonkers. "You don’t have to go onto the internet, you don’t have to make a phone call, you don’t have to do anything. Just show up at the vaccination site if you’re 60-plus, and they will give you vaccine."
The new policy is a change from previous appointment-only rules for everyone that often involved hours scouring different websites for available slots.
The sites are:
CAPITAL REGION
- Washington Avenue Armory - Albany
- Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level, Albany
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- New York State Fair Site, Syracuse
FINGER LAKES
- Rochester Dome Arena, Henrietta
- Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot, Rochester
HUDSON VALLEY
- New York National Guard Amory, Yonkers
LONG ISLAND
- SUNY Old Westbury, Old Westbury
- Suffolk CCC - Brentwood, Brentwood
MOHAWK VALLEY
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica
NEW YORK CITY
- Javits Center, Manhattan
- Yankee Stadium, The Bronx
- York College, Jamaica
- Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building, Brooklyn
- Aqueduct Race Track - Racing Hall, South Ozone Park
SOUTHERN TIER
- SUNY Binghamton, Johnson City
WESTERN NEW YORK
- Delavan Grider Community Center, Buffalo
People over 50 have been eligible for walk-in vaccinations at dozens of New York City-run sites since last Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that walk-in vaccine availability would be expanded in the coming days.
"What could be easier than just walking in and getting the shot?" de Blasio asked.
About 44% of New York state residents have received as least one vaccine dose since the immunization effort began.
With the Associated Press.
