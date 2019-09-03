Expand / Collapse search

Cuba Gooding Jr. trial postponed until Oct. 10

Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves criminal court in New York, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Lawyers for Gooding Jr. are providing a court with video they say will show the actor did not grope a woman at a New York City bar. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on groping charges has been postponed until Oct. 10.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they're still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" star's case.

Jury selection had been set to start this week.

Gooding is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and is free on his own recognizance.

He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.