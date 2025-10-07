Residents push back against $280 million Connecticut power project: 'It’s a disaster'

The Brief Residents in Fairfield and Southport are opposing United Illuminating’s $280 million plan to build 100-foot transmission poles along the Metro-North rail line. Homeowners fear the project could damage historic homes, local businesses, and community landmarks. The power company says the rebuild is necessary to modernize aging infrastructure, while residents are urging officials to consider underground alternatives.



The quiet village of Southport is known for its charm, historic homes and sense of community — but residents say that peace could soon be shattered.

What they're saying:

Among them is 97-year-old Julia Thunfor, who’s lived in her historic home since the 1980s. "When I walked in the door, you walked in and your shoulders touched the wall," she recalled, smiling at memories of the modest home she purchased for just $90,000 decades ago.

But Thunfor says her sanctuary could soon be at risk because of what she calls one of Connecticut’s biggest controversies: a proposed $280 million transmission line project by United Illuminating.

The plan calls for the construction of 100-foot-tall monopoles along the Metro-North rail line through Fairfield and Bridgeport to carry power to a substation in downtown Fairfield. The company says the two-and-a-half-year project is a necessary rebuild of century-old infrastructure.

"It’s a disaster. When something innately is not fair, your instinct rises up." — Julia Thunfor

"All of our infrastructure sits on top of Metro North railroad," said a United Illuminating spokesperson. "They began construction in the 1910s, and it’s just time for that infrastructure to be rebuilt."

But homeowners like Thunfor and other Fairfield residents fear the towering poles will destroy their communities — in some cases cutting through homes, businesses, and even historic landmarks.

"It’s a disaster," Thunfor said. "When something innately is not fair, your instinct rises up."

Local architect renderings suggest that, if approved, the project could slice through properties like Thunfor’s. United Illuminating insists those depictions are exaggerated. "Our poles are being built in the railroad right of way," the company said. "No one’s property is going to be destroyed. We’re not taking anyone’s property."

Still, residents say they weren’t adequately notified. Fairfield business owner Steve Boccarossa said he learned about the project through the mail. "Their idea of advising us was a postcard... an eventual taking of my property," he said.

Boccarossa and others have proposed an alternative plan that would bury the lines underground — an idea the company says is too expensive. "It’s just a much more expensive process to dig up the lines to avoid other utility infrastructure in the ground," the spokesperson explained.

Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale said she remains skeptical. "I don’t really trust them," she said. "They’ve shared they’re open to revisions after approval, and I’m skeptical of that."

Governor Ned Lamont’s office said he is working to find potential compromises. The nine-member Connecticut Siting Council is expected to vote on the plan in less than two weeks.

In the meantime, residents are organizing multiple rallies in opposition — the first set for this weekend in Bridgeport.

"There’s something strange happening here," Thunfor said. "I don’t think it’s a straight story that we’re getting."