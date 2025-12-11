These Connecticut laws take effect in 2026

The Brief Several new laws in Connecticut will take effect in 2026. Many could impact residents' day-to-day life, including minimum wage increases.



Minimum wage | Housing growth | Health insurance coverage | Flood insurance | Regulating rodenticides | Mortgage foreclosures | Inland wetlands agency training | Insurance statutes | Judicial branch operations | Education curriculum

Connecticut's minimum wage will be increased by $0.59, from the current rate of $16.35 per hour to $16.94 per hour.

The increase is required under a law the governor signed into effect in 2019 that connects Connecticut's minimum wage to economic indicators.

House Bill No. 8002 will create a first-time homebuyer savings program, allowing individuals and employers to contribute into specialized savings accounts and receive tax benefits for doing so.

House Bill No. 6771 will require certain health insurance policies to cover biomarker testing to diagnose, treat, manage or monitor an insured’s disease or condition, if medical and scientific evidence shows the testing has clinical utility.

Senate Bill No. 9 will require insurers to notify homeowners and renters whose policy does not include flood coverage.

The same Senate Bill will also require the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner to classify all second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides for restricted use.

Senate Bill No. 1336 will establish a 10-year statute of limitations for bringing action to foreclose on certain mortgages for a one-to-four-family dwelling that the borrower uses as their home.

House Bill No. 6957 will require all inland wetlands agency members to complete the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s inland wetlands agency comprehensive training program.

House Bill No. 6981 will allow insurers to electronically post insurance policy documents and to post certain policies on their websites.

House Bill No. 7255 will immunize public agency employees acting in good faith from civil liability for damages or injuries due to not removing a protected individual's personal information.

House Bill No. 6445 will require the state's Department of Education to notify the parents of public school students from grades 8 to 11 about opportunities to pursue a more challenging curriculum every year.