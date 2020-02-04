Cruise ship quarantined after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
article
NEW YORK - A Japanese cruise liner with more than 3,000 people on board was in quarantine off the Japanese coast Tuesday after a passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The passenger was tested after leaving the vessel while it was in Hong Kong.
The vessel, the Diamond Princess, was placed under quarantine when it approached Yokohama on Monday evening.
A team of officials and medical staff boarded the ship and began medical checks of everyone on board.