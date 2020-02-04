Expand / Collapse search

Cruise ship quarantined after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press
article

The upper decks of the Diamond Princess cruise ship with over 3,000 people look empty as the ship sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama on February 4, 2020, a day after it arrived with passengers feeling ill. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI /

Expand

NEW YORK - A Japanese cruise liner with more than 3,000 people on board was in quarantine off the Japanese coast Tuesday after a passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The passenger was tested after leaving the vessel while it was in Hong Kong.

The vessel, the Diamond Princess, was placed under quarantine when it approached Yokohama on Monday evening.

A team of officials and medical staff boarded the ship and began medical checks of everyone on board.