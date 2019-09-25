Crown Heights community comes together to resist anti-Semitism

Rabbi Abraham Gopin and other members of the community in Crown Heights came together on Thursday in Lincoln Terrace Park to show support for the Hasidic community and solidarity against anti-Semitism.

Rabbi Gopin was attacked by a stranger in late August as he walked through the park. His attacker, who has since been arrested and charged with a hate crime, punched and hit him with rocks, knocking out his front teeth, breaking his nose and hitting his knee, which later became infected.

“Hatred in all its forms has to be combatted and I think only be coming together across faiths and communities can we be successful in changing attitudes,” said Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA-Federation of New York.

Events like Wednesday’s also took place in Pittsburg and Poway, California, both the sites of deadly synagogue shootings.