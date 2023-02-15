Crowd descends on George Santos office in Queens

A crowd chanted outside Congressman George Santos’ Douglaston, Queens district office on Wednesday.

The awning still dons the name of his predecessor.

Santos’ director of operations met over a dozen constituents at the door.

"We want to talk to our congressman," said NY03 constituent Jody Kass Finkel.

They handed over a petition asking for the congressman’s expulsion and want Speaker McCarthy to shepard the resolution through the House.

There were barricades and police outside the building but no Santos sightings.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

FOX 5 News spotted him getting into a car outside his district office on Monday morning. He left with his operations director before FOX 5 News could speak to him.

Toby Nemeoff met with the staff on Wednesday. She called her sit-down unproductive.

"We need a representative with character," Nemoff said. "Not who is a character. How can he represent us when he’s in hiding?"

On Twitter, Santos says he’s not in hiding and isn’t backing down. FOX 5 News' repeated requests to speak to the representative have been denied.

Santos is at the center of investigations for his campaign finances and also his role in alleged GoFundMe schemes.

One reported scam involved a veteran’s dying service dog. Santos allegedly stole $3,000 that had been raised for its care.

Over the past month, people in the community have raised more than $27,000 in a new fundraiser.

On Wednesday, the money was donated to Paws of War. The nonprofit helps train and place service dogs with veterans.