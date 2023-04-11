Criminals target elderly New Yorkers in ATM scam: NYPD

The NYPD is warning elderly New Yorkers to be careful when using an ATM, as investigators say a ring of criminals is stealing from men and women in their 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Authorities say a thief will tap a victim on the shoulder while they use an ATM, saying they dropped money on the ground. As the victim looks down, they steal their ATM card and replace it with a fake.

"This is seriously concerning because it seems to be a ring or gang of people that are perpetrating these frauds across the community, and they are doing it over and over," said Chelsea Binns, an Assistant Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "It's such a vulnerable position when you're at the ATM you're not thinking someone just touches you on the back your instinct is to turn around and respond to that."

Police say the thieves have struck repeatedly at Citibank branches.

"The security of our customers and colleagues is a top priority for us. We encourage all New Yorkers to remain vigilant while withdrawing cash by staying mindful of their surroundings, avoiding distractions, and securing their ATM cards," a Citibank spokesperson told FOX 5 NY.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are hoping someone recognizes them.