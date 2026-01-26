Man allegedly ordered his dog to bite 54-year-old in subway station, NYPD report

article

The Brief A man reportedly commanded his dog to attack a 54-year-old inside the Union Square subway station last weekend, according to the NYPD. Police officials say the suspect allegedly slapped the victim in the face before removing his dog's muzzle; he then ordered his dog to attack the victim. The suspect fled with his dog. He was last seen wearing a black hat, camouflage jacket and blue jeans.



Man allegedly sics dog on victim

What we know:

The 54-year-old man and the suspect got into a verbal dispute over the suspect's dog at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Police officials say the suspect allegedly slapped the victim in the face before removing his dog's muzzle; he then ordered his dog to attack the victim.

The dog bit the victim's left hand, leaving him with several lacerations, according to the NYPD. EMS took the victim to NYU Langone Tisch Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled with his dog. He was last seen wearing a black hat, camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victim and suspect are currently unknown.

The location of the suspect is also not known.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477).