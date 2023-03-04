Creed III releases soundtrack featuring J.Cole, J-hope collab

article

Hip hop meets K-pop in the new song ‘On The Street’ by Grammy award-winning rapper, J. Cole, and BTS star, J-Hope, that released on Friday.

The new song comes after Cole's Dreamville Festival announced its 2023 return.

It was confirmed earlier this year that J.Cole's Dreamville Records would executive produce the soundtrack to Creed III.

The duo had apparently met for the first time, at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2022.

In a recent interview with Variety, J-Hope said that J.Cole was his idol and that the collaboration meant a lot to him.