Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Friday and Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Beacon Theatre with four performances for his monthly standup residency.

SZA's album SOS is sittin’ pretty at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks, and Saturday and Sunday, the Kill Bill singer takes over Masison Square Garden.

Saturday night, the Bronx's own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie takes his Me Vs. Myself Tour to Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

All weekend long, Jurassic World Live roars through Prudential Center in Newark.

This weekend at the movies, Newark-native, Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut in Creed III. Adonis is back fighting against an old friend, Damian played by Jonathan Majors, who just got out of jail, and now he's looking for revenge in the ring.