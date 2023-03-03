Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

US actor Jerry Seinfeld arrives for the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2022 Innovator awards at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City on November 2, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) article

NEW YORK - Friday and Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Beacon Theatre with four performances for his monthly standup residency. 

SZA's album SOS is sittin’ pretty at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks, and Saturday and Sunday, the Kill Bill singer takes over Masison Square Garden. 

Saturday night, the Bronx's own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie takes his Me Vs. Myself Tour to Brooklyn at Barclays Center. 

All weekend long, Jurassic World Live roars through Prudential Center in Newark. 

This weekend at the movies, Newark-native, Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut in Creed III. Adonis is back fighting against an old friend, Damian played by Jonathan Majors, who just got out of jail, and now he's looking for revenge in the ring.