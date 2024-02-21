Credit score meets Cupid: New dating app requires good credit

Looking for love, but also want someone who is financially stable?

Well, the latest dating app Score, by the Neon Money Club, can help you with just that.

To join the app, you have to a credit score of 675 or higher.

"There is this big wall of anxiety when you talk finances," says Luke Bailey, the CEO of lifestyle and finance platform Neon Money Club.

In many relationships, money is a topic that no one wants to discuss, especially early on, and in many cases, money and finances are often a major challenge in relationships.

"We really want to bring awareness around the importance of financial wellness," said Bailey.

If you don’t have a credit score of 675, you will be denied, however you will receive resources to help improve your credit score, and hopefully score some points when it comes to love.