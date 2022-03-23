Cravity talk about their new album 'Liberty: In Our Cosmos' and first solo concert

Nine-member boy band Cravity continues to shine in the world of K-Pop.

From starting as a group at the beginning of the pandemic, being mentored by fellow K-Pop band MONSTA X, to now releasing their first studio album, Liberty: In Our Cosmos, and performing their first solo show in South Korea.

The band says they are both excited and very nervous.

After having emerged during the pandemic, the group says they can't believe it's actually, finally happening.

They shouted out MONSTA X for encouraging the group to reach out to their fellow South Korean entertainers for support.

Check out Cravity's new album and look for the new single, Adrenaline.