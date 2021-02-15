Cravity talks about third album 'Hideout: Be Our Voice- Season 3'

Korean pop music band Cravity isn't letting the pandemic get them down.

The nine-member band enthusiastically spoke with FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' about their third album and connecting with their fans.

The K-Pop sensations whose name is a combination of 'crazy' and 'gravity' say they "always miss" their fans and are "really upset."

But before they can perform live, again, the band says they're excited about the new album, 'Hideout: Be Our Voice' with the hit 'My Turn' being the title track.

"My Turn is a high-energy, groovy percussive, hip-hop track that has minimal instruments that has a super addictive melody line that will get you hooked on it. It shows our undying energy and passion."

You can follow the band online @CRAVITY_twt