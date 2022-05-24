Car, bus, truck crash in front of Macy's in Manhattan

A bad crash involved a car, a sightseeing bus, and a large UPS truck in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. right in front of the flagship Macy's store on 34th St. just off the corner of 7th Ave.

The area is usually bustling with tourists and office workers.

It was unclear what happened, but the blue car was ripped apart in the crash. The UPS truck ended up partially on the sidewalk in front of an Old Navy store.

Details were sketchy. It was unclear if any passengers were on the open-air double-decker tour bus.

The FDNY says that one patient was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. No condition on them was avilable.

A large crowd gathered on both sides of the street as the NYPD investigated. 34th St. was closed in both directions.

Several MTA crosstown bus routes were detoured to 42nd St. due to the closure.