Cranford police chief warns against online speculation in teens' deaths

The Brief Cranford had its first township meeting Tuesday night, since a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two teenage girls. Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were killed on Sept. 29, after a driver crashed into them while they were riding their bikes. Another teen has been charged with their murders. Cranford's police chief is asking for people to stop speculating about the case online, saying that misinformation can get in the way of the investigation.



For the first time since two teenage girls were mowed down and killed by an alleged stalker, the Cranford police chief is speaking out about the investigation, urging residents to be patient and to not speculate about the case on social media.

What we know:

Cranford Township held its first township meeting since the crash that killed 17-year-olds Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas on Tuesday.

Niotis and Salas were killed on Sept. 29, when a driver crashed into them while they were riding their bikes in the street.

The suspected driver of that SUV, also a 17-year-old, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Police chief asks for patience

What they're saying:

Both Cranford Mayor Terrence Curran and Police Chief Matthew Nazzaro spoke about the case at the beginning of Tuesday night's meeting.

Several theories online have talked about the alleged killer's connection to the girls, and his potential motivation. Both the mayor and police chief addressed those claims on Tuesday.

"There are no words that can truly ease the pain of such a devastating loss, and our entire community is grieving," Curran said. "I know many of us are feeling shaken, heartbroken and searching for answers, but it is in times like these that it's important that we come together to support one another with compassion and kindness, and to stand united against those who try to use this tragedy to sew division."

Nazarro, meanwhile, asked residents for patience as his department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office continued their investigation.

"As members of the community, we share a collective responsibility to seek justice for the victims," Nazarro said. "However, we must emphasize the importance of refraining from speculating about the facts of the case on social media. Misinformation can spread quickly and complicate the investigation, potentially hindering the pursuit of justice."

Stalking allegations

Dig deeper:

The girls' suspected killer was detained shortly after the crash on Sept. 29, but ultimately released, before being charged days later.

Several of Niotis and Salas' neighbors told FOX 5 NY that the alleged killer was stalking Niotis — repeatedly parking in front of her house — and that they had raised concerns with authorities multiple times before the deadly crash.

Under New Jersey law, 17-year-olds cannot apply for a restraining order, unless they're emancipated, or if they've been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of someone they have or are expecting a child with, or someone they have dated.

A Change.org petition is calling for the state to lower the age requirement from 18 to 15 years old.

The petition claims that the current law "unfortunately leaves teenagers vulnerable to harassment and stalking by other teenagers. The ineffective nature of no-contact orders for minors underscores the need for stronger legal protections."

The petition has over 4,600 signatures.

Suspect's law enforcement connection

Officials haven't identified the suspect because of his age, but in a Facebook post last week, Christopher Battiloro, chief of police in nearby Westfield, shared that he was related to the suspect, but "he is not my son and not a member of my immediate family."

Former Cranford Police Chief Ryan Greco told NJ.com that, in his opinion, police "definitely had enough to charge this kid" on the day of the crash, which has led to some speculating whether the suspect's law enforcement connection played a part in his arrest.