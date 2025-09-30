Cranford, NJ, hit-and-run leaves 2 dead; alleged driver in custody

The Brief Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cranford, authorities said. Both were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. "The alleged driver of the vehicle involved was later located and taken into custody," authorities said.



The alleged driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Cranford, NJ, that left two pedestrians dead is in custody, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

What we know:

The accident happened on Monday just before 5:30 p.m. on Burnside Avenue.

Police found two individuals who were struck by a vehicle. Both were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

"The alleged driver of the vehicle involved was later located and taken into custody by Cranford and Garwood Police Departments," the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

What we don't know:

The identities and ages of the victims and suspect were unknown at the time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Alex Lanza at (908) 370-4318 or Cranford Police Detective Jason D’Agostino at (908) 276-0171.