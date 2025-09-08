NJ man breakdances at town hall in protest of tax hike: WATCH

The Brief Video shows Cranford candidate Will Thilly breakdancing during a town hall meeting. He used the performance to protest a property tax hike that he says cost him $900. Thilly, known for unconventional appearances, often shares his civic antics on social media.



A Cranford, New Jersey, town council candidate took an unusual approach to protesting a property tax hike by breakdancing at a public meeting.

What we know:

Video from the Sept. 2 meeting obtained by Storyful, shows Will Thilly, a candidate for the Cranford Township Committee, dancing his way to the podium during the public comment portion.

A council member quipped, "Mr. Thilly, I started your time," as he began moving around in silence.

At one point, Thilly dashed back to his seat for a sheet of paper, then returned to the microphone, casually asking how everyone’s weekend was and mentioning a visit to family in Monterrey, Mexico.

Soon after, he turned back to the crowd and asked, "Did you know I can do a backspin?" before dropping to the floor to demonstrate. The audience, however, stayed quiet despite his attempts to prompt applause.

Video shows him then pivoting to his main concern: taxes. "Why did our taxes go up so much?" he asked. "We were told the referendum was gonna bring it up for an average household about $400, I think, and mine went up like 900 bucks …. What actual expenses were incurred by the schools that weren’t told to the public when we voted on that referendum?"

He wrapped up by moonwalking back to his seat. "Thank you, Mr. Thilly," one official said. "I liked the interpretive dance."

According to local reports, Thilly has a history of unconventional appearances at civic meetings.

On social media, he posts clips of his commentary while calling for an end to developer tax breaks.